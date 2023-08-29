Man weeps as DNA test reveals he isn’t the biological father of his child; Wife insists he’s the father (Video)

A woman’s world was torn apart after the results of a DNA test confirmed that her husband wasn’t the biological father of their child.



The heart-rending scene unfolded on The Closure DNA Show, where the emotional video captured the devastating moment.

As the presenter read out the results for all to hear, the stark reality hit the husband with brutal force as the probability of his biological connection to the child was a resounding 0%.



The presenter’s words left no room for doubt, as he reiterated, “In simple terms, we are saying sir you are not the biological father of the child without any doubt.”

The woman, visibly distraught, struggled to contain her emotions as she removed the lapel microphone from her dress and walked away from the set.

Overwhelmed by grief, she collapsed on the floor, leaving viewers in disbelief at the depth of her pain.

A compassionate bystander attempted to console the weeping woman, showcasing the raw emotional toll of the situation.

The woman’s desperate hope that the man she loved was indeed the biological father of their child crumbled before her eyes.

The moment shattered her heart, leaving her in a state of profound despair.

On the other side of the unfolding drama, the husband sat in stunned silence, grappling with the reality that the lingering question in his mind had been unequivocally answered.

