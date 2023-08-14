- Advertisement -

Abena Korkor has been left in shock after a lady she allegedly owed some money decided to harass her in public to take back her money.

In a video, Abena Korkor could be seen being bullied into paying back debts.

She was on the phone with someone when the assailant, impatient for her money, attacked her.

The unidentified woman was heard requesting that Abena Korkor send the money to her Momo account.

Fans have been discussing the video, and many blame Abena Korkor for ruining her life.

Watch the video below:

Read some comments below:

akosua__shanty: “She’s owing ooo ??? heard they seize her dog kraaaa”

_emyjasmine: “Who else heard I’ll give it to you tomorrow in twi???”

Bejosista: “Abena pay her the money and stop me wo fon so no???”

Chary_brave: “Hmmm asem oo”

Blessed_lina: “System hot”

