Abena Korkor ditches men to become a lesbobo? Shares new romantic video with another lady

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Abena Korkor, a prominent Ghanaian socialite and mental health advocate has ignited a fervent debate online after sharing a new video that suggests she’s currently in a new same-sex relationship.



The unexpected revelation has caught her fans and followers by surprise, given her past associations with male celebrities and her candid admissions about her romantic experiences.



This intriguing development has sparked discussions about Abena Korkor’s sexuality and its potential implications for both her personal life and the broader context of LGBTQ acceptance in Ghana.

The viral video which features intimate moments with her female companion has raised questions about her evolving sexuality.

READ ALSO: Lady blasts God, warns Him to stop creating humans because he can’t even take care of us the existing ones



Clearly, the video marks a departure from her well-known preference for male partners and her candid revelations about her past relationships, including involvement with various male celebrities.

The video’s release has triggered a range of reactions from Abena Korkor’s fan base and the general public alike.



Many fans and followers, familiar with her history and openness about her experiences with men, have expressed concern and curiosity about this unexpected turn in her love life.

Notably, the video’s caption featuring the rainbow sign, which symbolizes the LGBTQ community, adds a layer of significance to Abena Korkor’s revelation.

By aligning herself with this emblem, she appears to signal her solidarity with the LGBTQ movement and its struggle for recognition and equal rights.



Supporters of the LGBTQ community viewed this revelation as a positive step towards greater visibility and acceptance, commending Abena Korkor’s willingness to share her truth.

READ ALSO: “I’ll destroy you if…” – Prophet Azuka strongly warns Bishop Ajagurajah

READ ALSO: “You can’t fool us” – Netizens expose Hajia4Real for stylishly covering her leg tracker in a new video