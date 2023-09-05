- Advertisement -

Mental health advocate Abena Korkor has placed her goods on full display after rocking a tight skinny as she heads out to exercise.

In a video seen on social media, Abena Korkor was standing in the middle of the road while advising people on the need to exercise themselves.

Standing barefoot and rocking a tight dress, she turned her back to the camera before jogging, followed by the person holding the camera.

Watch the video below:

Read some comments from netizens below:

Samurai_shakes: “ABENA TOO YOU NEVER GO UNDERSTAND AM SEF?”

Fashionfair_boutik: “Is she actually jogging bare footed..???.”

Haven_gh1: “So u now jog barefoot,U need to stop the gyimie nu wati.What have u got out of this unnecessary showing of ur body.U r smart n intelligent,dont waste ur life like this.”

Van_ohemeng: “Strategic marketing too is happening..especially at the location ???”

Yaw_walker: “You just wanted to show us your trumuu ?? and it’s nice tho ??”