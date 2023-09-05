type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentAbena Korkor goes jogging in a tight dress showing off her back...
Entertainment

Abena Korkor goes jogging in a tight dress showing off her back goods

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Grid of Abena Korkor going for jogging
Abena-Korkor
- Advertisement -

Mental health advocate Abena Korkor has placed her goods on full display after rocking a tight skinny as she heads out to exercise.

In a video seen on social media, Abena Korkor was standing in the middle of the road while advising people on the need to exercise themselves.

Standing barefoot and rocking a tight dress, she turned her back to the camera before jogging, followed by the person holding the camera.

Also Read: Video evidence of Bugri Naabu and Policemen plotting to remove IGP leaks

Watch the video below:

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle

Read some comments from netizens below:

Samurai_shakes: “ABENA TOO YOU NEVER GO UNDERSTAND AM SEF?”

Fashionfair_boutik:Is she actually jogging bare footed..???.”

Haven_gh1: “So u now jog barefoot,U need to stop the gyimie nu wati.What have u got out of this unnecessary showing of ur body.U r smart n intelligent,dont waste ur life like this.”

Van_ohemeng: “Strategic marketing too is happening..especially at the location ???”

Yaw_walker: “You just wanted to show us your trumuu ?? and it’s nice tho ??”

Source:GhPage

TODAY

Tuesday, September 5, 2023
Accra
light rain
79.5 ° F
79.5 °
79.5 °
79 %
3.9mph
91 %
Tue
80 °
Wed
81 °
Thu
81 °
Fri
81 °
Sat
79 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways