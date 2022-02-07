- Advertisement -

At this point, it’s no more arguable that things are getting out of control but the next coming months could be grievous if Nana Abena Korkor is not tamed.

The former television presenter and mental health advocate has moved from advertising sex toys and lingeries on her social media pages to the sale of her own x-rated photo album and erotic videos online.

This latest development comes on the back of her already known penchant for anything sexuality-related.

Aside from that, Abena Korkor’s clandestine exposé of married and high profile personalities who have slept with her cannot be relegated to the background.

Sharing a series of posters on social media, Abena Korkor showed the general public how they can order her x-rated photos and videos for personal pleasure.

She further dropped her MoMo number for prospective clients to preorder for audio, video, and photos of her raw self.

See the posters below

Ghanaians have been taken aback by the new path Abena Korkor is threading as many have reacted to her latest announcement with utter shock and disbelieve.

Check out some reactions sampled from social media below:

bismark.sam.3386 – Hmmm aaaaah it hasn’t gotten to this

tuffourelizabeth – Abena you are going to far, you know how society can be judgemental. Dnt you ever wanna work in a corporate environment.

kantanka11 – Can someone explain to me what an x rated is???

andy_manstopper_gh – Ayeka

mizz_albii – Abrooosoo Abrosoo

zro_bimbim – Bodamfo!

avo_ceo – Eiiii Me yem kuraaaaa shi me ..

nia_abenah – This girls just needs a car.upon all the ashawo she couldn’t get a car.money needs to be made by all means lol .

evaafua12 – I really like but can you kindly tone down on somethings.Let’s think about someday