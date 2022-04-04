- Advertisement -

Our very own Abena Korkor who is obviously ashamed of herself has subtly confessed that indeed, the wild allegations she pelted against Asamoah Gyan were false and had no substance.

Recall that about a month ago, Abena Korkor made it into the headlines once again after she accused Stonebwoy, Stephen Appiah and Asamoah Gyan of sleeping with her.

These accusations took over social media trends because no one expected the three legends to be in Abena Korkor‘s infamous chopping list.

Well, Asamoah Gyan has come out to clear his name after weeks of being dragged into the mud.

During a conversation with Kwame A Plus, the soccer legend revealed that it’s true that he has met with Abena Korkor before but he has never slept with her.

He continued that they met at Reggie Rockstone’s eatery and she was pressuring him to take her home to apparently have sex with him but he refused and kicked her out of his car.

Abena Korkor who has come across this narration from Asamoah Gyan has reacted to the story and according to her, whatever we hear about her is true because she’s human hence she’s bound to make mistakes and lie just like all of us.

I think it’s past time someone sues Abena Korkor for defamation of character because we have accommodated her nuisance for too long.