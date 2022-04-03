type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment"Why I sacked Abena Korkor from my car" - Asamoah Gyan drops...
Entertainment

“Why I sacked Abena Korkor from my car” – Asamoah Gyan drops exclusive voice note

By Albert
- Advertisement -

Asamoah Gyan has dropped a voice note to debunk allegations made against her by Abena Kokror concerning that he had had his way with her.

Abena Korkor in a recent social media revelation had implicated Asamoah Gyan, Stonebwoy, Stephen Appiah etc by stating that they had sexually exploited her.

Reacting to the allegation, Kwame A Plus had shared a voice note that he had supposedly received Asamoah Gyan as the former Black Stars skipper explained his side of the story.

Per the content of the voice note, Asamoah Gyan said he sacked Abena Korkor from his car when the actress allegedly forced herself on her.

According to Asamoah Gyan he had heard about Abena Korkor at the time thus when she entered her car, he dropped her off at Reggie Rockstone’s Office as a deliberate decision to escape any self-damaging repercussions.

Meanwhile, Kwame A Plus has decided to deal with Abena Kokror and shut her up forever.

According to him, Abena Korkor’s selfish aim at destroying respectable men would be quashed as he has taken it upon himself to expose her corny agenda.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Sunday, April 3, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    79 %
    4.8mph
    20 %
    Sun
    86 °
    Mon
    87 °
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News