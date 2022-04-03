“Why I sacked Abena Korkor from my car” – Asamoah Gyan drops exclusive voice note

- Advertisement -

Asamoah Gyan has dropped a voice note to debunk allegations made against her by Abena Kokror concerning that he had had his way with her.

Abena Korkor in a recent social media revelation had implicated Asamoah Gyan, Stonebwoy, Stephen Appiah etc by stating that they had sexually exploited her.

Reacting to the allegation, Kwame A Plus had shared a voice note that he had supposedly received Asamoah Gyan as the former Black Stars skipper explained his side of the story.

Per the content of the voice note, Asamoah Gyan said he sacked Abena Korkor from his car when the actress allegedly forced herself on her.

According to Asamoah Gyan he had heard about Abena Korkor at the time thus when she entered her car, he dropped her off at Reggie Rockstone’s Office as a deliberate decision to escape any self-damaging repercussions.

Meanwhile, Kwame A Plus has decided to deal with Abena Kokror and shut her up forever.

According to him, Abena Korkor’s selfish aim at destroying respectable men would be quashed as he has taken it upon himself to expose her corny agenda.