Abena Korkor returns to the ‘world’; Smokes like she has spare lungs in a new video

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
She has tried every means possible to get talked about but it looks like she might have to go and return stronger because her fans are not actually falling for her old antics.

abena korkor gym video

The mental health advocate, after laying low for about six months, has started a fresh page posting thirst traps and enticing content to get her fans, especially men glued to her page.

In yet another slide post, Abena Korkor shared a video of herself happily smoking as if she has spare lungs.

Apparently, Abena Korkor wasn’t able to fully repent after earlier claiming that she has given her life to Christ and had ditched the slay queen lifestyle.

Watch the video below to know more…

    Source:GHpage

    Wednesday, May 24, 2023
    Accra
