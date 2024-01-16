type here...
Abena Korkor selling all recorded phone conversations with Ghanaian big men who slept with her – PHOTOS

By Osei Emmanuel
Ghanaian socialite, Nana Abena Korkor Addo popularly called Abena Korkor triggered attention on social media again after making a controversial revelation.

According to the bipolar patient, she is selling recorded phone conversations she’s had with certain people.

According to social media folks, these conversations is purported to be with to certain big men who had their way with her.

‘All my telephone conversations are available for sale. Past and present conversations. Call 0535344866.’, she wrote on her Facebook account.

