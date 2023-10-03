Abena Korkor shows her heavy bortos and raw vajayjay to announce her Only Fans page

Abena Korkor who’s notoriously known for courting massive attention online by showing off her raw skin has become a topic for discussion on the internet once again.

In a new video that has been spotted on her IG page, Abena Korkor proudly showed off her raw bortos, and vajayjay.

As seen in the circulating clip, Abena Korkor was only wearing a skimpy orange top leaving the down part of her body uncovered and visibly showing.

According to Abena Korkor, she purposely released this video to announce her Only Fans page.

She disclosed in the caption she attached to the video that she’s now ready to make money by using her nudity as leverage.

She captioned the video as; Subscribe to my @fanbase page . Username @missabenakorkor

Onlyfans loading

Let’s make this money ?

