Abena Korkor starts flirting with Afia Schwarzenegger’s son

Nana Abena Korkor, a media personality, mental health advocate, and socialite, sparked strong reactions when she accused Afia Schwarzenegger‘s son on her Instagram page.

Irvin Heerdegen Geiling, Afia Schwar’s son, received a kind remark from Abena Korkor last night on her Instagram page.

She tagged him with several emoticons, including the ones for love, fairies, squirts, and maps of the world.

After sensing trouble, Abena Korkor removed the post, but screenshots had already been taken and shared on Instagram by some faceless bloggers and had drawn considerable attention.

People are currently implying all kinds of things in an effort to understand the emojis. Abena Korkor, as we all know, doesn’t just publish whenever she feels like it.

She does post about her thoughts, experiences, and way of life on social media.

See the screenshot below:

