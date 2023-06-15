type here...
I was forced to crown Kuami Eugene as King of Highlife – Amakye Dede

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Amakye-Dede-and-Kuami-Eugene
The iconic figure in Ghanaian highlife has finally addressed the 20th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) controversy, where Amakye Dede was compelled to declare Kuami Eugene as the nation’s new highlife king.

In a recent interview, Amakye Dede acknowledged that he did not choose to give the young musician that appellation.

After the event in 2019, many people in the music business denounced Amakye Dede for making what they saw as an unpleasant gesture.

Amakye Dede, who was in charge of the VGMAs artist repertoire, made it plain that he had initially declined the request to crown Kuami Eugene.

The legendary Highlife artiste’s comment confirms what his manager said on live radio a few days after the crowning.

The manager said: “KiKi Banson, who was in charge of artiste repertoire for this year’s VGMAs, called to inform him that as part of Amakye Dede’s performance, they want him to crown Kuami Eugene and I told him I have to speak to my artiste about it.

“Amakye Dede was not in support of it when [I] informed him, so I was surprised to see him act against his will,”.

    Source:Ghpage

