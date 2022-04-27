type here...
GhPageEntertainmentAbena Moet drops more details about her divorce rumours (Video)
Entertainment

Abena Moet drops more details about her divorce rumours (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Abena Moet
Just about 24 hours ago, Despite Media’s Abena Moet revealed that she’s seeking a divorce from her husband because of his consistent disrespect towards her.

According to Abena Moet in a short Tiktok video, she was home when her husband called her that he was returning from work and she should get ready for rough sex.

The loudmouth entertainment critic additionally revealed that it was disrespect of the highest order therefore she has called for a divorce.

At the end of the video, Abena Moet disclosed that she was joking but unfortunately, most Ghanaians took her joke seriously and rushed to the internet to blast her for seeking divorce just after two years of marriage.

Addressing the divorce rumours claims this morning on NEAT FM, Abena Moet stressed that she has not requested a divorce.

She added that her phone has been buzzing after the news went rife on the internet and it made her mother very worried in the process but she has been able to calm her down.

The big question is, why on Earth will Abena Moet joke about wanting to divorce her husband while knowing well that here in Ghana, most people are praying for the downfall of celebrities.

    Source:GHpage

