Video of Abena Moet and husband chopping love hits social media

By Qwame Benedict
Abena Moet and husband
Presenter Abena Moet has sent social media into a frenzy after sharing a video of herself and her husband making love on her snap.

In the video which has since gone viral, the presenter could be seen lying in bed while snapping half naked her husband on the other hand was seen sucking her breasts.

Granting an interview with Ola Micheal after the video went viral, Abena was asked why she decided to share the raunchy video on her snap.

In explaining her reason she revealed that she didn’t know she had posted the video but only got to know it was shared after 20 minutes.

She revealed that her husband wasn’t sucking her breast as netizens believe after seeing the video adding that he was just kissing his cleavage.

Watch the video below:

We are still wondering what could even push her to share such a video for fans to see what is going on in her bedroom.

Source:Ghpage

