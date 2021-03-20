Will never marry a man with children in my next life again – Adwoa Saah Kumkum

- Advertisement -

Adwoa Saah of Kumkum Bagyaa fame has stated if life will give her a second chance she will never go into a marriage with a man who has children.

The former Ashanti Regional representative of Ghana’s most beautiful said she will gracefully leave her marriage if any of her husband ex-girlfriends show any interest in his man.

The fomer beauty queen avers that she does not want her peace of mind to be disturbed so any chance with that she will gladly pack and move for the two to enjoy themselves.

Adwoa Saah revealed that she has had it not easy with the baby mama of her husband’s children since they got married, saying there are multiple tantrums day in day out.

According to her, if she could have reversed the the hand of time, she will never go into a marriage with a man who has children.

“I have not regretted getting married to my husband, but if i should take decision to get married, i won’t marry a man who has a child.” She said.