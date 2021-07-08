Abronye sues government over the decision to pay first and second ladies

- Advertisement -

The Bono Regional chairman for the ruling NPP Abronye DC has sued the government following the decision to pay monthly salary the first lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo and second lady Samira Bawumia.

In the court action filed today, July 8, 2021, Abronye asked the supreme court to rule that the Presidential Spouse Emoluments is null and void because the 1st lady and 2nd lady do not fall under Article 71 holders.

It states;