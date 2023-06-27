- Advertisement -

After reading “I Am Yvonne Nelson,” legendary Ghanaian actor Abusuapanin Judas substituted rapper Sarkodie.

In the memoir’s Chapter 8, it was revealed that in 2010, Yvonne Nelson became pregnant for Sarkodie, who then informed her that he wasn’t ready to become a father.

The rapper and his manager took the actress to the clinic where she had the abortion, and they never followed up to see how it went or to ask how she was feeling afterwards.

Also Read: Someone would force your daughter Titi to commit an abortion – Sally Mann to Sarkodie

The memoir’s most discussed section has been this one, and Abusuapanin Judas has entered the conversation.

In a video shared on his page, the veteran actor could be seen holding the current controversial memoir of the moment.

He laughed and mentioned that Kabutey would cause problems in twi.

Watch the video below:

Read More: Sarkodie can sue Yvonne Nelson – Arnold Baidoo