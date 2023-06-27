- Advertisement -

Sally Mann an entertainment pundit has once again thrown shots at Tema-based rapper Sarkodie following his decision to make actress Yvonne Nelson commit an abortion 13 years ago.

In her ‘I AM NOT YVONNE NELSON’ book, Yvonne Nelson recounted how Sarkodie got her pregnant in 2010 but claimed he wasn’t ready at age 22.

According to the actress’ account in the book, the musician and his manager brought her to the hospital where she had the abortion but they never followed up to see how she was doing.

Due to this revelation, Sally Mann attacked Sarkodie harshly, branding him as an insensitive individual who is unfit to serve as a role model.

In order to prevent his daughter Titi from experiencing the same situation, she has urged him to make amends to Yvonne Nelson for what he did to her in 2010.

