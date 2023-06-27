type here...
Sarkodie can sue Yvonne Nelson – Arnold Baidoo

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Yvonne-Nelson-mother-Arnold-and-Sarkodie
During a recent appearance on UTV, entertainment expert Arnold Asamoah Baidoo discussed the controversy surrounding actress Yvonne Nelson‘s recently published book, “I am not Yvonne Nelson.”

Rapper Sarkodie is free to sue Nelson if he believes the book includes defamatory material, according to Baidoo.

Baidoo highlighted the many legal alternatives available to Sarkodie for refuting the claims in the book. He suggested that Sarkodie might sue for privacy invasion or slander.

Sarkodie has a number of alternatives for replying, including writing his own book or electing not to comment at all, as Baidoo also noted.

Nelson’s book has sparked discussion online due to its unexpected disclosures and numerous mentions of individuals.

According to Baidoo, everyone who is named in the book has the legal right to sue if they believe the book’s contents have harmed their reputation.

    Source:Ghpage

