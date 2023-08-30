Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Information is coming up in regard to the alleged raping and drugging of GhOne TV female presenter identified as Yazzi.

According to the new gist in town, a Londoner based in Accra and running a boutique identified as Soshez Fashion is the main person behind the act.

Faceless blogger Sel the Bomb disclosed that Soshez Fashion had a threesome with the GhOne presenter in the company of her boyfriend.

She revealed that the three went out for a night out and drugs were allegedly slipped into drinks of Yazzi without her knowledge.

After the drinks, they went home and that was where they had a threesome which was recorded on the phone and was later used to blackmail Yazzi after she got into a fight with Soshez Fashion.

The matter was reported to the Police who got Soshez Fashion arrested for threatening to release the video on social media.

It continued that since Yazzi is also an American citizen the American embassy took over the case and got the British embassy involved and got Soshez Fashion’s passport seized.

