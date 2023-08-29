Nude Pictures & videos of GhOne Worker Yazzi Sangari take over social media trends

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

GH One TV’s Yazzi Sangari has taken over social media trends after IG blogger @Thosecalledcelebs broke the news about her nudes and rape accusations.

According to @Thosecalledcelebs, Yazzi Sangari was drugged during an outing.

Her best friend made her boyfriend and his friends sleep with Yazzi and recorded the incident.

It has been reported that Yazzi’s friend and her boyfriend are blackmailing the female journalist over her nude pictures and videos.

Meanwhile, the issue has allegedly been reported to the police and investigations are ongoing.

Watch the video below to know more…

