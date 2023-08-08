Counsellor Lutterodt blasts the 13 Ghanaians who travelled from Accra to London by road

- Advertisement -

Popular Ghanaian counsellor, Cyril George Carstensen Lutterodt, has berated the team of 13 Ghanaians who embarked on a 10,000 km expedition from Ghana to the United Kingdom.

The team known as Wanderlust received plaudits from Ghanaians and many people around the world for attempting the rough adventure, travelling through Africa and Europe for 16 days, bringing their historic road trip to an end on Sunday, August 6, 2023.

Videos capturing the exhilarating moments the team from Accra arrived in London raked up accolades from online users.

READ ALSO: Wanderlust team in a dilemma on what to do with their cars

But not many people are impressed by the adventurous traveller’s road mission as they have come under backlash from a section of the public.

One such person is Counsellor Lutterodt who has shared his dismay stating that the thirteen travellers have negatively projected the image of Ghana.

Speaking for safety purposes, he noted that these people put themselves in harm’s way as they did not consider they could have been victims of life-threatening attacks on the way.

Speaking on Okay 101.7 FM, Counsellor Lutterodt said: “They went and have successfully landed and we are thankful to God. Lies and wrong means can get people to the right places but it is not the right thing. They have gone and they have put Ghana in the negative image by risking their life. This uprising, coup d’état, rebels, someone could have just attacked you and killed you. People travel from Ghana to Nigeria by road and they are being attacked”.

In his opinion, it was a bad idea for them to embark on such a journey without going through the right processes hence, he urged them not to repeat such an action.

Watch the video below

SEE ALSO: 4 Legon female students confess to having HIV and spreading it on campus