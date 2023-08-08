4 Legon female students confess to having HIV and spreading it on campus

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A Ghanaian Uber driver has shared a chilling account involving four University of Ghana female students, detailing how he transported them from their hostel to a hospital for a medical test and back.



As narrated by the driver, he overheard the four girls confessing that they had engaged in a relationship with a wealthy man who subsequently infected them with HIV.



As detailed by the driver, the ladies contracted the HIV virus from the wealthy man after engaging in a threesome with them with the promise of a huge amount of money.

According to the driver, one of the ladies suggested to the other three ladies that they should infect the man’s son with the virus as a form of payback.

The driver stated, “When they were in the car, they were discussing what the way forward should be. One of them suggested they infect the man’s sons with the virus but another one convinced her it was not a good idea.

I suggested to them that they should just try to manage the virus rather additionally, he disclosed that the girls had shared that the man had promised them a substantial financial reward. seek revenge.”

Driver narrates how 4 female passengers he picked up from an undisclosed hostel on Legon Campus were all HIV positive and allegedly contracted the virus from a “big man” who had sexual relations with all of them. pic.twitter.com/0B7sr3Htdn — SIKAOFFICIAL? (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) August 7, 2023

