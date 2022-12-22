Accra: Thief made to sing and dance to avoid beatings (Video)

A hilarious video that is currently trending on social media shows a thief who unfortunately landed in the grips of wild yet compassionate residents.

In the video, the petty thief who appeared very terrified and sad at the same time was given two options which are – It’s either he dances to entertain the people or gets beaten.

As any sane person would do, he chose to entertain the people rather than to be mercilessly beaten and lose his precious life in the process.

The residents who caught the thief can be heard and seen seriously jubilating as the thief danced his heart out to save his life.

This amusing video was first shared on Twitter by a tweep with the handle name @Ekowmclean and as of the publication of this article, it had garnered over 330k views and 1k comments on the bird app alone.

Social media users who have come across the video have applauded the residents for not beating the petty thief but giving him the chance to redeem himself and save his skin in the process.

