A worrying video which has elicited massive opinions from social media users shows the moment a groom lost his cool during his church wedding.

The angry groom immediately got infuriated after the bride refused to kiss him on the altar.

The crowd was disappointed to witness such a disgraceful moment because they were patiently waiting to cheer on the newlyweds after the kiss but sad to say events didn’t unfold as earlier planned.

Maybe the bride was forced to marry the groom because of his money or status in society because there’s no way such would have happened if they genuinely love each other.

Social media users who have come across the disturbing video have advised the lady to immediately seek divorce because the man is undoubtedly an abusive man who won’t spare the rod on her.

If he didn’t hesitate to beat her in front of the multitudes, there’s no way he won’t severely beat her behind closed doors if the lady provokes him.

Women notice the red flags and their partners and still proceed to marry them with the hope that they will change – Forgetting that some people never change.

