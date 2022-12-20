type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentGroom slaps bride during church wedding
Entertainment

Groom slaps bride during church wedding

By Armani Brooklyn
Groom slaps bride during church wedding
- Advertisement -

A worrying video which has elicited massive opinions from social media users shows the moment a groom lost his cool during his church wedding.

The angry groom immediately got infuriated after the bride refused to kiss him on the altar.

The crowd was disappointed to witness such a disgraceful moment because they were patiently waiting to cheer on the newlyweds after the kiss but sad to say events didn’t unfold as earlier planned.

READ ALSO: Bridesmaid touches groom in his man area during photoshoot

Maybe the bride was forced to marry the groom because of his money or status in society because there’s no way such would have happened if they genuinely love each other.

Social media users who have come across the disturbing video have advised the lady to immediately seek divorce because the man is undoubtedly an abusive man who won’t spare the rod on her.

If he didn’t hesitate to beat her in front of the multitudes, there’s no way he won’t severely beat her behind closed doors if the lady provokes him.

Women notice the red flags and their partners and still proceed to marry them with the hope that they will change – Forgetting that some people never change.

READ ALSO: Groom and bride fight on their wedding day

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, December 20, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    70 %
    3.2mph
    20 %
    Tue
    85 °
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News