- Advertisement -

With Paris Saint-Germain star, Achraf Hakimi remaining under investigation over assault claims, Ghpage turns its attention to the Moroccan’s mother.

The Atlas Lions player is said to be one of the highest-paid footballers in the French Ligue 1, earning over €1 million per month.

Madrid-based mother became famous during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, with her footballer son spotted kissing her affectionately after Morocco’s win over Spain in the Round of 16, according to FIFA.

READ ALSO: Achraf Hakimi reportedly set to get half of his wife’s net worth after she filed for divorce



She was born in Morocco, a country in North Africa, as was her husband before they made a big move to Spain.

Mrs Fatimi Hakimi has two grandchildren; both are the children of Hakimi and his long-time girlfriend, Hiba Abouk, an actress from Spain.



The football star who has publicly shown on different occasions that his mother is his world has revealed why he deeply loves the woman that gave him life.

Speaking in an interview with one of the media houses in France, Achraf recounted how his mother sacrificed all that he had to make sure that he and his siblings are comfortable.

He said;

READ ALSO: Check out these 8 elegant photos of Ashraf Hakimi’s wife



“Everything I have belongs to her. She sacrificed a lot to get me to where I am now. I can’t afford to lose everything I have to divorce and make my mother suffer Heartbreak. The one who loves me truly and unconditionally is my mother. I love her so much. I took her out of poverty and I won’t send her back to poverty”

“My mother cleaned the houses and my father was a street vendor. We come from a modest family that has always struggled to earn a living. Today, I fight every day for them. They sacrificed. themselves for me. They deprived my brothers of many things for me to succeed.”

READ ALSO: Hakimi’s reaction amid news of his wife, Hiba Abouk filing for divorce