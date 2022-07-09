Actor Adjetey Anang recreates popular ‘Pusher” walk on tv

- Advertisement -

Actor Adjetey Anang revived the memories of many Ghanaians when he tried to recreate the popular walk of the “pusher,” a character he played in “Things We Do For Love.”

On GTV on Friday, Adjetey Anang who is known widely as “Pusher” based on the iconic walks he exhibited in that series, gave it a retry.

As a celebrated actor, Adjetey Anang did not struggle at all as he walked with his shoulders held up high as he toggled his body from one side to the other.

He also mimicked his character by saying a few words and waving the handkerchief.

Adjetey Anang also played the same “Pusher” role in the popular teen series “YOLO.”