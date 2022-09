- Advertisement -

Ghanaian actor Mawuli Gavor is finally engaged to Remya, his Indian-Australian girlfriend.

The handsome actor who is the toast of several women has decided to marry his long-time girlfriend after all.

It is a known fact that Mawuli Gavor had dated some Ghanaian women in the past but these relationships did not end on a good note.

