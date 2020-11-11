Popular Kumawood actress Maame Gyanwa of television series cow and chicken has called on Ghanaians to come to her aid since she is now partially blind.

The actress real name Mrs Mavis Yeboah has been diagnosed with retinal artery occlusion in her left eye.

According to the actress, doctors have asked that she comes for surgery as quickly as possible before her left eye goes completly blind which would also affect her right eye.

Sharing her story on Hot FM, she explained that the doctors say she needs an amount of ten thousand Ghana cedis to help her undergo a successsful surgery to correct her eyes.

It will be recalled that Maame Gyanwa lost her only son whose leg was amputated and became cripple after she received support from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo but her son didn’t survive.

This time around she has stated that she has no one to run and as a matter of fact the only thing she was using to survive was acting and entertaining Ghanaians therefore she begs them to come her aid so she doesn’t go blind completly.