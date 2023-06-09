type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentActress Chacha Eke tells the reason she wanted her biological mother dead
Entertainment

Actress Chacha Eke tells the reason she wanted her biological mother dead

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke has disclosed that she developed deep hatred for her mother and even wished for her death while growing up.

She said her hatred for her mother was caused by a mental disorder “that switches your favourite to your least favourite.”

The thespian said her hatred for her mother was further compounded by fake revelations from so-called men of God who told her that her mum was after her life.

Eke revealed this while celebrating her mother’s birthday via her Instagram page on Wednesday.

Sharing a video of herself and her mother, she captioned it, “This is a video of me and my biological Mom. I loved her intensely when I was younger. She was, and still is my best friend.

“However, as I got older, I began to dislike and develop deep hatred for her. I had nightmares and hallucinations that supported my euphoria. Sadly, many men of God told me after several manic episodes that she was after my life.

“And so, I went about wishing her death and spewing despicable things about her.”

The actress said she was grateful to have realised her hatred for her mother was as a result of her mental health while her mother was still alive.

She said despite her struggle with mental illness, her mother still raised a “queen.”

She advised others suffering from similar disorders to seek medical help.

    Source:GHPAGE

    TODAY

    Friday, June 9, 2023
    Accra
    few clouds
    82.8 ° F
    82.8 °
    82.8 °
    74 %
    1.9mph
    20 %
    Fri
    84 °
    Sat
    81 °
    Sun
    79 °
    Mon
    82 °
    Tue
    83 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News