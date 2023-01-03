- Advertisement -

The estranged husband of popular Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah has resorted to revenge porn as a form of payback after their painful divorce.



Apparently, Josh Wade who is the ex-husband of Empress Njamah has reportedly started releasing her nude videos on Whatsapp.

Prior to publishing nude pictures and videos online, Josh had already threatened Empress last December to come back to him or else he’ll disgrace her.

Josh, a Liberian man, on Monday, created a WhatsApp group where he added multiple people and began posting naked videos he took of Empress in her house, including innocent videos of her taking her bath.



Participants in the Whatsapp group created by Josh purposely for sharing Empress’ nude video and pictures until the end of the year have called on the Nigerian Police force to immediately arrest him because it’s a crime in Nigeria to publish the nudes of others without tier consent.

Empress Njamah broke up with her husband last December after she accused her of physically assaulting her.



The actress revealed that the engagement video on her personal page was made under duress and that she had been scammed, beaten, and held hostage by the man, who she said is from Liberia.

