Actress Omotola’s husband allegedly cheating with a younger side chick

- Advertisement -

Leaked whatsapp chats allegedly between Omotola Jalade’s husband, Captain Matthew Ekeinde and his unnamed side chick have hit social media.

According to an anonymous blogger, the husband of the renowned Nigerian actress is cheating on her with a younger woman.

The blogger subsequently, has released whatsapp chats purported to be between Captain Ekeinde and his mistress.

From the chat, Captain Ekeinde inquires of the lady when her next travel to the UK would be while questioning her over her new boyfriend.

The chat has generated lots of conversation on social media with many wondering whether there is any truth to the allegation.

SEE POSTS BELOW:

The details of the story is scanty for now but we promise to bring to you any further developments.