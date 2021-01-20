type here...
GhPage Entertainment Actress Omotola's husband allegedly cheating with a younger side chick
Entertainment

Actress Omotola’s husband allegedly cheating with a younger side chick

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Omotola husband side chick
Omotola husband side chick
- Advertisement -

Leaked whatsapp chats allegedly between Omotola Jalade’s husband, Captain Matthew Ekeinde and his unnamed side chick have hit social media.

According to an anonymous blogger, the husband of the renowned Nigerian actress is cheating on her with a younger woman.

The blogger subsequently, has released whatsapp chats purported to be between Captain Ekeinde and his mistress.

From the chat, Captain Ekeinde inquires of the lady when her next travel to the UK would be while questioning her over her new boyfriend.

The chat has generated lots of conversation on social media with many wondering whether there is any truth to the allegation.

SEE POSTS BELOW:

The details of the story is scanty for now but we promise to bring to you any further developments.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Accra
few clouds
86 ° F
86 °
86 °
70 %
3.8mph
20 %
Wed
84 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News