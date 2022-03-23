type here...
Add ashawo to your hustle – Actress advises ladies

By Armani Brooklyn
Nancy Isime
Popular Nigerian actress Nancy Isime had advised her fellow young ladies who want to financially succeed to add ashawo to their hustles.

According to the beautiful actress, it is very difficult to survive and make it in Africa as a lady without being tagged as an ashawo hence ladies successful ladies shouldn’t worry if they are described as prostitutes whether they are in the business or not.

In a controversial writeup, she argued that society has nailed all actresses as sex workers because of the number of hours they spend on set mostly with directors who give them roles to play in the exchange for sex.

Nancy Isime who has been accused as part of the many female stars who sleep with big men to finance her lavish lifestyle also emphatically stated that she has accepted the ashawo tag therefore all her critics should feel free to address her by that name.

Take a look at Nancy Isime’s contentious thoughts from the screenshots below;

It is not a secret that most of our female celebrities have sugar daddy sponsors behind the scenes.

Nancy Isime has done well for confessing so that young ladies won’t think that it’s all about hard work and burn themselves in the process.

