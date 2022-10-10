- Advertisement -

Evangelist Patricia Oduro, alias Nana Agradaa, has debunked allegations of money doubling scam levelled against her by some members of her church.

The founder of Heavenway Champion International Ministry has been arrested and currently assisting police investigation into the accusations.

The former fetish priestess had promised to donate a whopping GH¢300,000 to her congregation in a TV broadcast ahead of an all-night service on Friday, October 7.

She reportedly failed to fulfil her end of the bargain after asking churchgoers to pledge various amounts of money with the assurance of doubling their offering.

Following her arrest, Nana Agradaa uploaded a video of herself in custody to social media to explain her side of the allegations whilst denying the accusations.

She insists she did not scam anyone as perpetuated by victims seen in widely circulated videos demanding refunds of their monies.

According to Agradaa, she indeed promised the money but it was only meant for registered members of her church who needed financial support to start their businesses.

She claims many of the crowd who attended the event were new church comers who did not qualify for the money. She said qualified members received their fair share.

The exciting news of the donation attracted many people to her church, with the hope of bagging their share of the money.

The notorious trickster, however, asked churchgoers to pledge various amounts of money with the guarantee of doubling whatever money an individual offers.

The victims were left disappointed and aggrieved after Nana Agradaa failed to fulfil her end of the bargain, leading to a chaotic protest at her church premises on Saturday morning.

They are seeking justice.