Entertainment

Adjetey Anang and wife celebrate 14th anniversary with beautiful pictures

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Ace Ghanaian actor Adjetey Anang and his wife have celebrated their anniversary with some breathtaking pictures on social media.

In a series of posts on the veteran actor’s Instagram page, he shared beautiful pictures of himself and his wife to commemorate 14 years s a couple.

With every post came some heart warming caption from the actor to his gorgeous wife on their special day.

”Happy 14th Anniversary @elom_anang Sometimes too hot the eye of Heaven shines
And often is his gold complexion dimm’d,
And every fair from fair sometimes declines By chance or nature’s changing course untrimm’d,” he wrote in one of his many posts in honour of his wife.

Meanwhile, the legendary and his wife Elom Anang both have a son which reportedly was born 7 years into their marriage.

The couple looked perfect together.

