Adobea Mpaninsem mother identified as Akosua Serwaa has revealed the mysteries surrounding the birth of her daughter Adobea who also happens to be her last born.

One question that has been in the mouth of Ghanaians has been why is Adobea at a young age able to speak and talk about stuff that older people are scared to sometimes voice out.

In an interview with her parents, her mother disclosed that her daughter started making or passing some of these comments from age two when they were staying in Tantra Hills a suburb of Accra.

Speaking with Ghpage’s Rashad on his Rash Hour show, her mother revealed that she had some friends whose brother was an old man and Adobea growing up was spending time with them.

She continued that Adobea was always repeating what the old man said and this made her friends sometimes take videos of her.

Adobea’smother revealed that her daughter is a special child because she had her after 18 years of trying to give birth to another child.

According to her, she gave out free clothing to someone in Accra and the person in return told her a year by that time she would be holding another baby and God being so good it came to pass.

She also revealed that on her way to give birth, the driver who took her told her in the car that he wasn’t a human being and that she should take good care of the baby when she delivers.

She also mentioned that she believes Adobea is a blessing sent to her by God himself and she is always grateful for that.

