type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentAhoufe has no girlfriend - Manager
Entertainment

Ahoufe has no girlfriend – Manager

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Ahoufe-girlfriend-and-manager
Ahoufe-girlfriend-and-manager
- Advertisement -

The lady on social media claiming to be the girlfriend of late Tiktok star Ahoufe has been called out as not his girlfriend.

Following the death of Ahoufe, pictures of him and a lady surfaced on social media with the lady in the picture being tagged as his girlfriend.

But according to his manager, the lady in question is not the girlfriend of the late Tiktok star.

Also Read: Ahoufe was not using drugs – Manager sets records straight

In an exclusive interview with Ghpage at the family house of Ahoufe he mentioned that Ahoufe had no girlfriend stating that the lady claiming to be his girlfriend is known to them because she is a huge fan and also loved Ahoufe but they were not in a relationship.

He went on to state that Ahoufe had no known girlfriend but had a lot of female friends who hang around him because he was a celebrity.

Asked if he was making such comments because the late Ahoufe never introduced his girlfriend to him, he responded by saying he and Ahoufe share a lot of secrets and that the late Tiktoker would have told him.

Also Read: No lady was sponsoring Ahoufe – Manager

He further insisted that people ask for girlfriends, Ahoufe had none but he had a lot of ladies who hang around him and none of them can claim to be his girlfriend.

Watch the video below:


Read More: Tiktoker Ahoufe’s mother speaks for the first time after her son’s death
Subscribe to watch new videos

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Saturday, April 1, 2023
    Accra
    clear sky
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    70 %
    2.6mph
    0 %
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    87 °
    Mon
    86 °
    Tue
    85 °
    Wed
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News