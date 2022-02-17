Adu Safowaa filmed in a cozy position with Angel Obinim (Video)

- Advertisement -

Controversial Ghana actress and movie producer Adu Safowaa has caught media attention again with her most recent video with Angel Obinim.

It appears Adu Safowaa met Angel Obinim at an event and decided to make a short video with the revered man of God.

The highly opinionated female celebrity was full of happiness after Obinim agreed to feature in her short video.

In the video, Adu Safowaa heaped praises on Angel Obinim and also fumed about how his enemies pelt terrifying lies about him.

Watch the video below to know more…