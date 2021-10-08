- Advertisement -

Adu Safowah, who is not letting any issue to be swept under the carpet has reacted to claims made by Nana Afram.

The controversial actress in an Instagram post, described Nana Afram as a drunkard and a fake car dealer.

According to Adu Safowah, Nana Afram wanted to be famous and asked for her help to ‘advertise’ him.

She further explained that she received a call from Nana Afram on her birthday, who told her he was bringing her gift.

She denied all the allegations and explained how the ‘drunkard businessman’ played a role in her arrest.

“I invited him on my show on hill tv several times and he asked me how a business man (in quote) cux he is in reality a drunkard 2 by 4 business man. He desired to know, how he can become famous.We mostly spoke of it. On my birthday, he called he was bringing me a gift , so it starts paying off for me to advertise him & I said ok. He brought me prints and a 1,000 cedis”, Adu Safowah wrote.

It can be recalled that a close friend of Nana Doe known as Nana Afram made some allegations against Adu Safowah after her arrest.

Nana Afram claimed Adu Safowah gave him an amount of 1000 cedis and a car to be presented to her as a birthday gift.

He explained that he presented the items to Adu Safowah as a publicity stunt or social media hype.

According to him, all the cars Adu Safowah rides to shows and interviews are not hers but his.