Adwoa Safo and her husband welcome their first child

Hon. Adwoa Safo who is a Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya has confirmed welcoming her first child with her husband Hanny Mouthiseb.

The two tied the knot last year is a splendid ceremony which was attended by many despite the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.

Hon. Adwoa confirmed the story herself when she appeared before the vetting commitee of Parliament last Wednesday.

The minister-designate for Gender, Children and Social Protection was spared a long vetting because she need s to nurse her baby.

The Minority leaders Haruna Iddrisu and Hon. Muntaka revealed that they would make if fast for her because of her situation as a nursing mother.

But the mother who was poised for action revealed she had all the time to answer their questions.