AFCON 2023: Semenyo’s last-minute winning goal as Ghana beat Angola

Antoine Semenyo scores the last-minute goal to win the AFCON 2023 qualifying match between Ghana and Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

The goal came after a free kick was played in, the Angola defenders failed at clearing the ball which eventually fell to Semenyo.

The Bournemouth winger wasted no time in ballooning the ball straight into the gaping net as the opposition players clamoured around to defend.

The gamer was full of chances for the Black Stars which the Angola keeper ensured none resulted in a goal.

After 90 minutes and an additional minute of 6 minutes which had elapsed, Antoine Semenyo was able to score the winning goal.

Ghana would face off with Angola in Luanda on Monday in the return leg, which if Ghana wins, would progress to the next stage of the qualifiers.

Watch the Antoine Semenyo goal below.