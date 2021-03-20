Afia Pokua shares beautiful Photo of her alleged secret wedding

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian journalist Afia Pokua has shared a beautiful picture of herself in a wedding gown believe to be a wedding she held off the public’s eye.

In the photo sighted by GHPAGE, Vim Lady as she prefers to be called was boomed with affectionate smile all drawn on her face.

The outspoken journalist captioned the photo as one of her favorite photos of all time.

Afia Pokua is part of the few Ghanaian Celebrities who have kept their relationship behind the public’s eye.

It was just recently in somewhere in the middle of January 2021 that she posted a picture of her husband for the first time.

Few months later, the broadcast journalist has released a photo of her supposed secret wedding.

SEE PHOTO BELOW: