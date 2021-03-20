type here...
GhPage Entertainment Afia Pokua shares beautiful Photo of her alleged secret wedding
Entertainment

Afia Pokua shares beautiful Photo of her alleged secret wedding

By Nazir Hamzah
AFIA-POKUA
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian journalist Afia Pokua has shared a beautiful picture of herself in a wedding gown believe to be a wedding she held off the public’s eye.

In the photo sighted by GHPAGE, Vim Lady as she prefers to be called was boomed with affectionate smile all drawn on her face.

The outspoken journalist captioned the photo as one of her favorite photos of all time.

Afia Pokua is part of the few Ghanaian Celebrities who have kept their relationship behind the public’s eye.

It was just recently in somewhere in the middle of January 2021 that she posted a picture of her husband for the first time.

Few months later, the broadcast journalist has released a photo of her supposed secret wedding.

SEE PHOTO BELOW:

Source:GHPAGE.COM

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Saturday, March 20, 2021
Accra
few clouds
87.8 ° F
87.8 °
87.8 °
66 %
2.9mph
20 %
Sat
87 °
Sun
86 °
Mon
87 °
Tue
85 °
Wed
85 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News