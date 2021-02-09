Afia Schwar backs Guru to hit hard on small boy Kuami Eugene

Outspoken Ghanaian comedian Afia Schwarzenegger has thrown her support behind Guru amid the seemingly ongoing rift between Guru and Kuami Eugene.

Afia Adding her voice to the misunderstanding between the two musicians opined that Guru was even considerate with his reply to such a toddler referring to Kuami Eugene.

Kuami Eugene had apparently said in a radio interview that he had to turn down an offer from Guru for music collaboration because Guru is not on good talking terms with his boss at Lynx Entertainment, Richie.

After this was made public by the self-acclaimed Ghanaian music rockstar, Guru took to his social media handle to set the records straight.

Guru said categorically stated he never begged Kuami Eugene for any collaboration and also cautioned the young Ghanaian musician to be very careful about the hype around him as it may not last.

This generated a whole lot of controversy on social media as loud Afia also has added her voice after Guru’s reply to the Kwame Eugene.

Find screenshot below: