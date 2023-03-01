type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentAfia Schwar and A Plus mock Nigerians with lousy photo of president-elect...
Entertainment

Afia Schwar and A Plus mock Nigerians with lousy photo of president-elect Tinubu

By Kweku Derrick
a-plus-tinubu-afia-schwar
- Advertisement -

The flagbearer for the All Progressive Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu was declared the president-elect on March 1, 2023, after sweeping a majority of the votes in Nigeria’s elections.

Following the outcome of the results, Ghanaian controversial celebrities Kwame A Plus and Afia Schwarzenegger have taken to their social media pages to express their views.

Afia posted a lousy morning photo of 70-year-old Tinubu with sleepy eyes and his mouth open while wearing a Jalabia and a hat.

She wrote, “Okay ooo…Since this is what you want…Congratulations Nigerians…Africa is proud of you all,” before ending with laughing emojis suggesting Nigerians had made the wrong choice.

Afia mocks Tinubu

A-Plus, on the other hand, expressed surprise at the choice of man Nigerians elected to lead the country for the next four years, writing, “Wei [This] Aaawell… Congratulations Sir”.

A-Plus mock Tinubu

According to results collated by Nigeria’s election body INEC, Bola Tinubu polled a total of 8,794,726 votes to beat his rivals in the keenly contested race for the highest office.

While some celebrated Tinubu’s victory, many Nigerians were not satisfied with the results as they wanted Labour Party’s Peter Obi as president.

Unfortunately, he emerged third with 6,101,533 votes.

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, March 1, 2023
    Accra
    light rain
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    79 %
    3.8mph
    20 %
    Wed
    84 °
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News