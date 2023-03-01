- Advertisement -

The flagbearer for the All Progressive Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu was declared the president-elect on March 1, 2023, after sweeping a majority of the votes in Nigeria’s elections.

Following the outcome of the results, Ghanaian controversial celebrities Kwame A Plus and Afia Schwarzenegger have taken to their social media pages to express their views.

Afia posted a lousy morning photo of 70-year-old Tinubu with sleepy eyes and his mouth open while wearing a Jalabia and a hat.

She wrote, “Okay ooo…Since this is what you want…Congratulations Nigerians…Africa is proud of you all,” before ending with laughing emojis suggesting Nigerians had made the wrong choice.

A-Plus, on the other hand, expressed surprise at the choice of man Nigerians elected to lead the country for the next four years, writing, “Wei [This] Aaawell… Congratulations Sir”.

According to results collated by Nigeria’s election body INEC, Bola Tinubu polled a total of 8,794,726 votes to beat his rivals in the keenly contested race for the highest office.

While some celebrated Tinubu’s victory, many Nigerians were not satisfied with the results as they wanted Labour Party’s Peter Obi as president.

Unfortunately, he emerged third with 6,101,533 votes.