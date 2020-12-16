I’m not afraid of death-Afia Schwar replies Apostle Kwadwo Safo after reportedly cursing her for insulting him

- Advertisement -

Self-acclaimed queen of Ghana Comedy, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa also known as Afia Schwarzenegger has replied to the supposed curses the founder and leader of the Kristo Asafo Ministry, Apostle Kwadwo Safo rained on her.

According to a Ghanaian socialite who apparently is close to the Kantanka family identified as Gh Mouth Piece, Apostle Kwadwo Sarfo after watching the video of Afia Schwar insulting him has wept bitterly and cursed her.

Not only did he curse Afia Schwar alone he extended the curses to his twin boys and entire generation for bringing his name to gross disrepute over something he (Kantanka) has no idea about.

In response to the alleged curses from Apostle Safo, unperturbed media personality and socialite Afia Schwarzenegger says she’s not afraid to die besides she has had all the fun in this world.

“I don’t fear death, I’ve lived life. If I die today it’s not a big deal because I’ve chilled more than everyone in this world. In fact, I have seen it all in this world” Afia said in the video below.

Seemingly irate Schwarzenegger registered that she will not apologize to anyone until the entire management of Kantanka renders to her the apology she needs for dragging her father into the muds.

However, the comedienne took time to explain her side of the story thus how she ended up insulting Kantanka in the video below.

