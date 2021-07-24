Afia Schwar didn’t give birth to his twins in South Africa – Vlogger

- Advertisement -

Gh Mouthpiece has launched an attack on the self-acclaimed Queen of comedy Afia Schwarzenegger and has dropped some wild allegations against her.

Afia Schwarzenegger some days ago started a new beef with Ayisha Modi who happens to be the unofficial PRO for Stonebwoy.

In their fight, Afia denied ever receiving money from Ayisha Modi after getting GHC 2000 from her as a birthday present for her daughter Pena.

Following the evidence and proofs that were released by Ayisha Modi to back her claims, some netizens concluded that Afia is indeed ungrateful.

Gh Mouthpiece in adding her voice to the fight has in a video revealed that the twins of Afia Schwarzenegger were never born in South Africa as she has made people believe.

According to her, James and John were born in Ghana and were dumped on a certain woman she mentioned as Afrakuma Maame for seven (7) years while she Afia went to South Africa to do prostitution.

She made it clear that she has nothing against the twins and dared Afia to bring the South African passport of her twins.

Watch the video below:

Gh Mouthpiece alleged that Afia Schwar was never a cabin crew worker revealing that she only borrowed the uniform from a friend and posed in it for a picture.

She went on to say that Afia Schwar and a friend identified as Emma have always been laughing about it that she has successfully deceived Ghanaians that she was a cabin crew member and they bought into it.