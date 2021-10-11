type here...
GhPageEntertainmentAfia Schwar exposes Ghanaian celebs including Gospel artistes who smoke weed
Afia Schwar exposes Ghanaian celebs including Gospel artistes who smoke weed

By Kweku Derrick
Controversial media personality Afia Schwarzenegger has asserted that many Ghanaian celebrities secretly smoke weed in the comfort of their home as she goes all out to expose them.

In a new video posted to Instagram, the comedienne who once bragged about smoking GhS5,000 worth of weed every week, alleged that some respected gospel artists also make up the list of serial weed smokers in the country.

According to Afia Schwar, these personalities are considered ‘righteous’ in the sight of their fans and followers due to the songs they churn out but consume rolls of weed like they are drinking tea.

“The weed you chew and the amount you add to your tea and food is even more than the one being smoked by Shatta Wale and Countryman Songo combined,” she said.

Afia Schwar insisted that no celebrity, including gospel musicians, can deny her allegation and threw a challenge to them to conduct a blood test and present it to the new IGP.

