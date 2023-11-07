Afia Schwar happily flaunts her newly acquired all-white G-Wagon (Video)

- Advertisement -

Afia Schwar, the renowned Ghanaian socialite and comedian known for her controversial persona, has once again set social media abuzz with her latest acquisition which is an all-white G-Wagon.

In a short video shared on her official Instagram page, Afia Schwar delighted her fans by showcasing her new luxury car while cruising with a beaming smile.

Afia Schwar is no stranger to controversy and her bold and unapologetic personality has made her a prominent figure in Ghana’s entertainment and social scene.

Her recent acquisition of an all-white G-Wagon only adds to her growing collection of luxury vehicles and serves as a testament to her extravagant tastes.

In the video that has quickly went viral, Afia Schwar appeared exuberant as she enjoyed a drive in her new G-Wagon.

The sleek and stylish vehicle perfectly complemented her vibrant personality and added an extra touch of elegance to her already flamboyant lifestyle.

While Afia Schwar is well-known for her candid and often divisive commentary on social and political issues, she also has a penchant for flaunting her lavish lifestyle.

Her unapologetic displays of opulence have made her a divisive but undeniably captivating figure in the world of Ghanaian entertainment.

