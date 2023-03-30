- Advertisement -

Ghanaian US-based entertainer and political critic, Twene Jonas – Has wildly alleged in a fast-rending video that Afia Schwar has HIV.

According to Twene Jonas, the controversial actress who has beefed with almost everyone in the showbiz industry is living with HIV and has infected a host of politicians as well as famed businessmen with the virus.

In the ‘explosive’ video, Twene Jonas additionally alleged that apart from living with HIV, Afia Schwar is also suffering from Candidiasis.

READ ALSO: Let me ‘handle’ your daughter, Farida, for one week – Twene Jonas tells Mahama

Twene Jonas and Afia Schwarzenegger

He warned any Ghanaian big man who takes her into bed that they are likely to walk away with multiple STDs.

Jonas has a long-standing beef with Afia Schwar that he doesn’t seem willing to end.

Schwarzenegger, who threatened him deportation sometime ago, woefully failed and since then has kept her mouth shut about Twene Jonas.

Afia Schwar is yet to react to these allegations and we know it’ll rekindle their long-standing beef for the umpteenth time.

READ ALSO: Afia Schwarzenegger shares photos with Prez Nana Addo