GhPageEntertainmentAfia Schwar has HIV - Twene Jonas alleges
Entertainment

Afia Schwar has HIV – Twene Jonas alleges

By Armani Brooklyn
Afia Schwar has HIV - Twene Jonas alleges
Ghanaian US-based entertainer and political critic, Twene Jonas – Has wildly alleged in a fast-rending video that Afia Schwar has HIV.

According to Twene Jonas, the controversial actress who has beefed with almost everyone in the showbiz industry is living with HIV and has infected a host of politicians as well as famed businessmen with the virus.

In the ‘explosive’ video, Twene Jonas additionally alleged that apart from living with HIV, Afia Schwar is also suffering from Candidiasis.

You have met your meter - Social media users to Afia Schwar
Twene Jonas and Afia Schwarzenegger

He warned any Ghanaian big man who takes her into bed that they are likely to walk away with multiple STDs.

Jonas has a long-standing beef with Afia Schwar that he doesn’t seem willing to end.

Schwarzenegger, who threatened him deportation sometime ago, woefully failed and since then has kept her mouth shut about Twene Jonas.

Afia Schwar is yet to react to these allegations and we know it’ll rekindle their long-standing beef for the umpteenth time.

    Source:Ghpage

