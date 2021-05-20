

Controversial media personality, Afia Schwarzenegger has denied having any issue with an Uber driver contrary to widespread reports.

It is gathered that she allegedly seized an Uber Driver’s phone after she saw him recording her dancing in a club.

The Uber driver subsequently went to Adom FM for their intervention to retrieve his phone which he uses for his ride-hailing business.

Mike Two of Adom Fm, who received the complaint, went ahead to report the case to the Police who helped the Uber driver get his phone back as well as sales for 4 days.

Afia Schwarzenegger has however denied this story, saying she has no issue with any Uber driver.

She contended that she’s not an idiot to give her money to any Uber driver.

